Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $130.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

