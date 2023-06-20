Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy stock opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $164.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.06.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

