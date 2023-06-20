Chronos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 4.0% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $426.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

