Chronos Wealth Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 4.5% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $300.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.03. The stock has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.