Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 37,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHD opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

