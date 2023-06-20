Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $100.90 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 840.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.