ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after buying an additional 1,566,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

COP stock opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

