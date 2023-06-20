Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average of $102.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

