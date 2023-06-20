Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.76. The company has a market cap of $425.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

