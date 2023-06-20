Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

