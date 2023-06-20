Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.90% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDI. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth $979,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLDI opened at $143.81 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $139.27 and a 1-year high of $159.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 million, a PE ratio of 184.42 and a beta of 0.10.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.5898 per share. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,149.34%.

