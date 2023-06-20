Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cullman Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cullman Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Performance

CULL opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. Cullman Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CULL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

