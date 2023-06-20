Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Boosted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.91 and its 200-day moving average is $219.11. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.