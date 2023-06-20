Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Boosted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.
Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.91 and its 200-day moving average is $219.11. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
