Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. Wedbush dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.89.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $331.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

