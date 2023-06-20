Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,635,000 after acquiring an additional 231,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 27.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Insider Activity

Dover Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.