Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 2.0 %

EIX stock opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Insider Activity at Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Edison International Company Profile



Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

