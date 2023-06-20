Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,277 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

