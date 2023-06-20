Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 177.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALB opened at $228.17 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.81.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.