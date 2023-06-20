Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after acquiring an additional 501,131 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,712,000 after acquiring an additional 83,520 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,030 shares of company stock valued at $42,886,741 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanta Services Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $185.95 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.86 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

