Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,588 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after acquiring an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.36.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

