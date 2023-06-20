Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 323 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.58. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.11 and a twelve month high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.