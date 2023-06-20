Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 395 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on MKC shares. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

MKC stock opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average is $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $93.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.