Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,501. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $447.91 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

