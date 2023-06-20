Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 742 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DAL opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $43.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

