Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 919 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

FITB stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

