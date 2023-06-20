Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,609,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,048 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,003,000 after purchasing an additional 233,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,106,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign stock opened at $223.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,854,561. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

