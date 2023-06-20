Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after buying an additional 440,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,998,000 after buying an additional 325,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,165,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

