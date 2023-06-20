Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.