Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AWK opened at $148.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.82.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

