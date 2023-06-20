Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CDW by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,994,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CDW by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 848,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,592,000 after buying an additional 223,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $178.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

