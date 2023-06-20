Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,594 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

