Empirical Finance LLC Buys 184 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

