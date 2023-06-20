Empirical Finance LLC Buys 204 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $268,659,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 569,257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after acquiring an additional 346,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after acquiring an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,509. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $224.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $226.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

