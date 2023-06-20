Empirical Finance LLC Buys 395 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,761 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eBay Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.