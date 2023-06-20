Empirical Finance LLC Buys 73 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

NYSE TDY opened at $406.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.96. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

