Empirical Finance LLC Buys 979 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 102,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 35,245 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 447,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 739,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning Stock Up 5.9 %

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

