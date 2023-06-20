Empirical Finance LLC Buys 988 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $38,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.0 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.