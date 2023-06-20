Empirical Finance LLC Grows Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,176,000 after buying an additional 83,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after buying an additional 201,533 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

KEYS stock opened at $164.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.73. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.77 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.