Empirical Finance LLC Grows Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.