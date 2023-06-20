Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 280,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after buying an additional 15,116 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 514,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,611,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.