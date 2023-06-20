Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Stephens started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

