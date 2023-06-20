Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Waters by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Waters by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WAT opened at $269.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.79. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

