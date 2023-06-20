Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $258,032,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Republic Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after acquiring an additional 472,268 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Republic Services by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,066,000 after acquiring an additional 470,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after buying an additional 464,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $145.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.13. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.