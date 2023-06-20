Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in State Street by 3,005.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,484,000 after buying an additional 679,772 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of STT opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.