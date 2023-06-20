Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.83.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

