Empirical Finance LLC Has $540,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

SWKS stock opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.