Empirical Finance LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

