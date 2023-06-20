Empirical Finance LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in DTE Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DTE Energy by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,120,000 after buying an additional 205,258 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.65) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

