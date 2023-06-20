Empirical Finance LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.