Empirical Finance LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $426.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.91 and its 200 day moving average is $364.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.